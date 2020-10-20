Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 86,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

