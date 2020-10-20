Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

