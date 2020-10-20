Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 216,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NYSE PNC opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

