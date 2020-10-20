Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

