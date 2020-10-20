IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,168 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after buying an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

PH opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $226.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

