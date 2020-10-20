IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 643 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 180,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 25,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.