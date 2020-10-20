Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

