Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

