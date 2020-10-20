Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

