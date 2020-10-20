Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 73.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 94.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

