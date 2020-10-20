AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

