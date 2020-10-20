AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc.
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc.
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Visa Inc
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Visa Inc
AT&T Inc. Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC
AT&T Inc. Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC
Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report