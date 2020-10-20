Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,988 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.