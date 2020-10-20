Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 260,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

