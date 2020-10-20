Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 432 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

