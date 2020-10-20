Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

T stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

