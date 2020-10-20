Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

