Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

