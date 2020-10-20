Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 61.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

