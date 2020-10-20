IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,516 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

