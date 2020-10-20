The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The AES worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The AES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

AES stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

