BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

