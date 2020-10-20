Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

