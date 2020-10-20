Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.