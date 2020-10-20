Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,199.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,822.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

