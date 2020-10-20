IBM Retirement Fund Buys 444 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

Shares of COO opened at $348.42 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

