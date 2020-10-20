IBM Retirement Fund Buys 6,489 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.