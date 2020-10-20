Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,496,561. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

