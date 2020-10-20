Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

