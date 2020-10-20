Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 833,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 30.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

