IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 865 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

