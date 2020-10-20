IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 885 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

