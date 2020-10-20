716 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $14,557,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.76.

LULU opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

