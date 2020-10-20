BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $70,788,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,822.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

