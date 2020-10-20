IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.24.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

