IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after buying an additional 322,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after buying an additional 409,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $73.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

