IBM Retirement Fund Has $516,000 Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $374.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.96. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.86.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

