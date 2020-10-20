IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,583.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 874,771 shares of company stock worth $77,124,396. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

