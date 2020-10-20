999 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 999 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 132,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 225,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,555,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Microsoft by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,629,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $730,123,000 after buying an additional 1,807,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 36,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

