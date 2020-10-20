1,538 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

