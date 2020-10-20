Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.