Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 407 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $323,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 148,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.59.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.