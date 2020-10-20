Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 132,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 225,444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,629,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $730,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 36,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

