Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

