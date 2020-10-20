Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

