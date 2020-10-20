Nwam LLC Sells 107 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.59.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

