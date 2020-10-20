First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.59.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,621.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.