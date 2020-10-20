Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,251 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $159,157 and sold 72,624 shares worth $3,386,795. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

