IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 267.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 366,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

