Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,480 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

