IBM Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,496,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

