IBM Retirement Fund Has $942,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.